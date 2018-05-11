Andy Garcia, Walton Goggins Join 'Words on Bathroom Walls'

Charlie Plummer and AnnaSophia Robb are set to star in the high school-set drama.

Andy Garcia and Walton Goggins are joining the cast of Words on Bathroom Walls.

Molly Parker is also joining the LD Entertainment project, which is set to star Charlie Plummer and AnnaSophia Robb.

Based on Julia Walton’s debut novel, the feature will follow high schooler Adam (Plummer) as he navigates life while living with paranoid schizophrenia and battling wild hallucinations, and undergoes an experimental drug trial that promises to help hide his illness from his peers.

Garcia will play Father Patrick, the kind and unexpectedly witty priest at Adam's private high school, while Parker will play Adam's single mother and Goggins her partner.

Thor Freudenthal will direct from a script by Nick Naveda. Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon will pordcue for LD Entertainment, which is also financing the project.

Garcia, who will next be seen in Paramount comedy Book Club, is repped by CAA and Brillstien. Goggins is set for Disney/Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp and is repped by ICM and Darris Hatch. Parker, who is repped by CAA, Canada's Red and Circle of Confusion, can currently be seen on Netflix series Lost in Space.