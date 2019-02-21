Andy Garcia's Adaptation of 'Key Largo,' New 'Macbeth' to Debut at Geffen Playhouse

Garcia will star in the role made famous by Edward G. Robinson in John Huston's 1948 crime drama.

The Geffen Playhouse has announced that their 2019/20 season, launching in August, will include eight productions curated by artistic director Matt Shakman. The lineup features several comedies in addition to dramatic pieces.

Notably, the season offers a stage adaptation of John Huston's 1948 film Key Largo, which starred Humphrey Bogart, Lauren Bacall and Edward G. Robinson. The production is adapted by Andy Garcia and Jeffrey Hatcher and will feature Garcia in Robinson's role.

In Macbeth, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau will reunite with Shakman, whom he worked with on Game of Thrones, to perform the title role.

Among the additional titles is the comedy Skintight written by Joshua Harmon and directed by Daniel Aukin, which was previously performed in New York's Laura Pels Theatre. Idina Menzel reprises her role for Geffen's production.

For something different, theatergoers can try out The Enigmatist, an immersive experience of "puzzles, cryptology and illusions" from magician and New York Times crossword guru David Kwong.

Rounding out the roster are The Thanksgiving Play from writer Larissa Fasthorse; Bernhardt/Hamlet by Theresa Rebeck; the world premiere of Qui Nguyen's gender-bending, sexually fluid Revenge Song: A Vampire Cowboys Creation, described as "a hilarious, historical comedy with hip hop, rock and epic fight scenes" by the theater; and Jen Silverman's fiendish play, Witch, inspired by The Witch of Edmonton.

The Geffen will announce a final play at a later date. Available by subscription only, the season kicks off on Aug. 20 and concludes on July. 19, 2020.