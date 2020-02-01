Andy Gill, Gang of Four Founding Member, Dies at 64

"Andy’s final tour in November was the only way he was ever really going to bow out; with a Stratocaster around his neck, screaming with feedback and deafening the front row," Gang of Four shared on Twitter.

Andy Gill, a founding member and guitarist for the British post-punk band Gang of Four, has died. He was 64.

Gill's death was announced Saturday on Twitter by his current bandmates Thomas McNeice, John Sterry and Tobias Humble. A cause of death was not given.

"This is so hard for us to write, but our great friend and Supreme Leader has died today," Gang of Four wrote in the statement. "Andy’s final tour in November was the only way he was ever really going to bow out; with a Stratocaster around his neck, screaming with feedback and deafening the front row."

The group called Gill "one of the best to ever do it," adding that his "influence on guitar music and the creative process was inspiring for us, as well as everyone who worked alongside him and listened to his music." His bandmates ended their post asking fans to "go give 'em a spin for him."

Gill was a founding member of Gang of Four since the band's inception in the late 1970s, and served as guitarist and producer of the group's nine albums, including Happy Now in 2019.

As a producer, Gill worked on many high-profile music projects, including Red Hot Chili Peppers' 1984 self-titled debut album. He also worked on music by the Stranglers, Michael Hutchence, Killing Joke, Therapy?, the Jesus Lizard and the Futureheads.

In 2018, Gill spoke to Billboard about his never-ending interest in creating music. "These days I get up early at 6:30, I get a cup of tea and I go straight down the studio and start working ... I get a buzz out of it. I'm not in any hurry to stop," he said.

Gill is survived by his wife, Catherine Mayer; his brother Martin; and “many family and elective family members who will miss him terribly” according to a separate press statement, NME reports.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.