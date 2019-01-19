Andy Gruenberg, Veteran Film Distribution Executive, Dies at 68

Gruenberg had a long career working at various studios and most recently was overseeing theatrical distribution for Netflix.

Andy Gruenberg, a film distribution executive who worked on films such as Ghostbusters and Karate Kid, died suddenly on Friday at the age of 68, his family confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. The cause of death is not immediately known.

Born March 10, 1950 in St. Paul Minnesota, he spent his childhood years in movie theatres in Milwaukee. He started his career in distribution at Warner Bros. where he worked for many years. He then went on to work for Columbia Pictures as senior vice president and assistant sales manager and worked on a wide variety of films including Ghostbusters, Karate Kid and Silverado.

Gruenberg then moved to MGM as executive vp of distribution from 1991 to 1998. During that time, he managed the releases of Get Shorty, Tomorrow Never Dies, Leaving Las Vegas and Birdcage.

In 1998, he became president of distribution at Miramax where he oversaw the distribution of the Oscar winning and box-office hits, Shakespeare in Love and Life is Beautiful.

Gruenberg then joined First Look Studios as executive vp of distribution in 2005. There, he released The Proposition and Paris, Je t’aime.

He also worked for Millennium Entertainment where he successfully executed the release of Richard Linklater’s indie sensation, Bernie in 2011 and as well as Fading Gigolo, which starred Woody Allen, in 2013.

In 2011, Gruenberg was one of the founders of the distribution company, Film Arcade, along with his longtime friend, Ted Mundorff, President & CEO, Landmark Theatres. “I loved working with Andy and enjoyed our friendship over many years," said Mundorff. "Andy was one of the smartest and most loyal guys in the business.”

During his career, he also co-founded his own company, MAC Releasing, and consulted for many distributors over the years including Broad Green Pictures, Gravitas and Think Film.

”Andy’s whole family was in the business. He learned from his father and along with his brothers, they all contributed greatly to our industry. This is a huge shock and loss to everyone who knew him,” says Larry Gleason, distribution executive.

He is survived by his wife, Linda, three brothers, and his sons, Billy, Jacob and Max.