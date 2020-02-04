Andy Samberg Reveals Akiva Schaffer Came Up With 69-Cent Addition to Record-Breaking Sundance Deal

"Life is a joke," the actor-producer said of the 'Palm Springs' sale to Neon and Hulu on Monday's 'Tonight Show.'

Andy Samberg reflected on the sale of his comedy Palm Springs at the Sundance Film Festival while visiting The Tonight Show on Monday.

Following the film's premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, Neon and Hulu landed the worldwide rights, for $17,500,000.69. That figure breaks the record for the biggest sale ever at Sundance by 69 cents. The mark was previously held by 2016's The Birth of a Nation, which was bought for $17.5 million.

"When you get offers on a movie, you stay up until 5 in the morning negotiating and stuff," Samberg explained about the process. "It was Neon and Hulu who are the ones that ended up buying it and they came in with an offer that was very high. It was an amount that would match the highest sale ever at Sundance."

In addition to starring in the film, Samberg produced alongside his Lonely Island collaborators Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone. During the negotiation process to sell the rights for the film, Samberg and Schaffer decided they wanted the sale to go down in history.

"I was like, 'Well, we should maybe ask to throw on a dollar more and then make it the highest sale ever,'" he recalled. "And Akiva was like, 'No, no, no. We should ask for 69 cents more." Samberg added, "I was like, 'Yes, that's right."'

After host Jimmy Fallon said that the deal "shattered" the Sundance sale record, Samberg responded, "Life is a joke."

Samberg also joined Fallon to perform an original song during the appearance. The two sang "High Kickin'," which explained all of the things they love about kicking high.

Dressed in white jumpsuits and shaggy wigs, the men stood on a platform and sang, "High kickin', high kickin'/That's kickin' way up high."

"Since we were babies, been kickin’ up a storm," Fallon sang with a whiny tone. “We started kickin' before we were born."

Samberg added, "Our feet start low, and then our feet go up/Our toes up in the air, we just can’t get enough."

They next listed all of the things they can kick, including "a shelf that's full of dolls," a brew, a Subaru and the moon. "But I'd never kick you," the two sang together.

The song took a turn when they explained how their love of kicking has negatively impacted their lives. "Girls see us kicking, then ask us to leave," sang Samberg. "Got fired from Foot Locker for kickin’ my boss Steve."

Fallon added that he had been kicked out of school, a pool and church for his kicking tendencies.

Halfway through the song, the two decided to make a resolution to stop kicking things. They were then presented with a tray of sandwiches and debated on if they should eat or kick the sandwiches. After a few seconds of struggling to not kick out their legs, the two ultimately sent the tray flying with their feet.