Andy Serkis Sings "Bohemian Rhapsody" as Gollum in Latest Mocking of U.K.'s Brexit Talks

"No one really matters, anyone can see. No one really matters, to me," he sang while dressed as embattled Prime Minister Theresa May.

There may be few people singing about Brexit in the U.K., especially following a week in which the British government's latest attempts to secure a deal with Europe appeared to crash and burn in spectacular fashion. (On Tuesday it lost a vote by the largest majority for a sitting government in history.)

In steps Andy Serkis.

For the second time in just over a month, the actor — clearly no fan of Brexit or Britain's under-fire Conservative government — posted a video on Facebook that saw him dressed up to resemble the U.K.'s embattled prime minister, Theresa May, and voicing his most famous onscreen character: Gollum.

In this video, however, he sang a version of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody," doctoring the lyrics to take aim at the politicians behind Brexit.

To his line, "Open your eyes, did you notice the lies or see," the video showed former Prime Minister David Cameron, now widely accused of allowing Brexit to happen by including the referendum to leave Europe on his manifesto (one he had assumed would be won by the remain camp), followed by Boris Johnson and Michael Gove, who many have claimed boarded the leave campaign to fuel their own political ambitions.

But much of the ire was reserved for May, who has led the Conservative party since Cameron stepped down in 2016 and has fronted efforts to secure a deal with Europe (actually switching her allegiances from remain to leave in the process).

In the song's closing lines, almost copying those of "Bohemian Rhapsody" word for word, Serkis sings: "No one really matters, anyone can see. No one really matters, to me," to clips of May at the Conservative Party Conference in 2018.

Watch the video below.