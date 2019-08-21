'Angel Has Fallen' Premiere: Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman Talk "More Human" Film

Reflecting on the amount of action he found himself in, Freeman, who is 82 this year, said to The Hollywood Reporter, "At my age I break easily."

Following Olympus Has Fallen (2013) and London Has Fallen (2016), Angel Has Fallen delivers plenty of the hard-hitting action characteristic of the franchise. Applause and cheers rang through the theater at the conclusion of several elaborate action sequences, that saw the characters whiz across a lake on boats and chase fugitive trucks in the dead of night.

"Morgan Freeman is special. I had to run that guy all over the place, upstairs, downstairs, throw him in a room, in cars. And then in that pool, I basically had to dive up, grab him, pull him under and hold him under for a while," Butler shared on the red carpet of the film's premiere. Reflecting on the amount of action he found himself in, Morgan Freeman, who is 82 this year, said to The Hollywood Reporter, "At my age I break easily."

US-Russia relations, elections and fake news form part of the film’s narrative — alongside drone warfare and artificial intelligence, which the team conducted heavy research on. "We try to take modern day stuff that are hot topic buttons, infuse them into the movie," shared director Ric Roman Waugh, who joined the production after a call from Butler.

In this installment, Butler reprises a more mellow, emotional version of Mike Banning, a top Secret Service agent who has a wife and baby at home. Butler shared, "We wanted to find a way to take it in a different direction, so it became a much more personal movie, involving family, involving a man who is actually struggling with everything he has been through."

Tapping into his 15-odd years of experience working as a stuntman before becoming a director, Waugh sought a more personal side to the action. "I wanted to have the audience experience what I experienced as a stuntman. What was the adrenaline rush? What felt scary? What was the point-of-view and the thrill?" Waugh brought a similar philosophy to the cast’s performances, helping them cultivate a better understanding of their characters’ psyche. For Jada Pinkett Smith, who plays a leading FBI agent in the film, Waugh set her up with FBI agents and military men and women to speak with and better understand her role.

In almost every interview on the red carpet, cast members raved about the team that the film brought together. Smith said to The Hollywood Reporter, "Having the opportunity to work with Gerry, director Ric, we just had such a great time on the set." Others referred to Freeman as an "icon" and "idol." Lance Reddick, who plays a Secret Service agent, shared, "It’s one thing to be a fan of [Freeman’s] work, to experience his power as an audience, it’s another thing to be in the room and work across him. I don’t know how to describe it."

Seeing the whole cast together on the red carpet and recalling a reunion at the film’s press junket a few days ago, producer Alan Siegel said, "I get teary-eyed when I see all of them together." He also added, "As long as the people love Mike Banning and love how we make these movies, we’re going to be doing more."