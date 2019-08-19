'The Office' Alum Angela Kinsey to Host 10th Annual Thirst Project Gala in Beverly Hills

The gala, to be held at the Beverly Hilton, will honor YouTuber and gamer Craig Thompson, aka Mini Ladd, with the Pioneering Spirit Award.

The Thirst Project has enlisted Angela Kinsey to host its 10th annual gala in September.

Kinsey, known for her work as Angela Martin in The Office, will emcee the evening dedicated to raising awareness to the global water crisis. The event also honors stars who use their platform to help provide clean drinking water to thousands of people worldwide.

“I am inspired by what these young people are doing to help bring awareness to the global water crisis and better the lives of others," Kinsey said in a statement.

The September gala will celebrate 10 years of achievements by the world's largest youth-led water activism organization. In the past decade the Thirst Project, with the help of celebrities including Kristen Stewart, John Cena and Jennifer Garner, has raised more than $10 million toward the cause.

Receiving the event's Pioneering Spirt Award is YouTuber and gamer Craig Thompson, aka Mini Ladd. The 24 year-old vlogger has raised more than $155,000 to build freshwater wells in Kingdom of eSwatini. Past Pioneering Spirit Award recipients include Cameron Boyce, Ansel Elgort, Bella Thorne and Pauley Perrette.

The 10th annual gala will present YouTube stars, The Ace Family, with the Board of Governors Awards for their work as global ambassadors for the Thirst Project. Connor Franta and Catherine Hardwicke received the Board of Governors award in previous years.

"We're excited to honor those who have given the most to our organization in the last year and celebrate a decade of giving clean water to those who need it most," said Thirst Project CEO Seth Maxwell. "We are more resolved than ever to continue our work until we push the water crisis into the history books."

The event also recruited stars including Bryce Dallas Howard to present its honors.

The 10th annual Thirst Project gala will be held at the Beverly Hilton on Sept. 28.