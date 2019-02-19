Angeli Agethen, Veteran German Acquisitions Executive, Dies at 63

As senior vp acquisitions for German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1, she negotiated film and TV deals with U.S. and international independents.

Angeli Agethen, a veteran international acquisitions executive who bought films and TV series for German broadcast giant ProSiebenSat.1, died Feb. 12 after a long illness, the company announced. She was 63.

Agethen was a fixture of the international television and film markets, her warm manner and easy smile as familiar as her reputation as an exec with an eye for hidden gems.

“She was a treasure hunter,” Rudiger Boss, outgoing head of acquisitions at ProSiebenSat.1 and Agethen's colleague of some 15 years, said. “And she had the biggest heart of anyone in the business.”

As senior vp acquisitions, Agethen was involved in all of ProSiebenSat.1's independent acquisitions, separate from its studio deals, both with the U.S. and with partners in Germany and Europe. Perhaps her biggest recent hit was French comedy Serial Bad Weddings, which she picked up for the German market. It went on to gross $35 million in Germany and was a free-TV ratings hit.

Agethen was a lifer at the ProSiebenSat.1 group, working at the German network for more than 27 years, beginning at the Kabel Kanal (now Kabel Eins) network before moving to the feature film department at flagship channel ProSieben and finally to the license acquisition division at the ProSiebenSat.1 Group umbrella company.

“Angeli was a truly great colleague, she had a big heart, and she always had a sympathetic ear for everybody,” colleagues said in a joint statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “She was there when we needed her. The best possible person to work with.”