Angelina Jolie Exits UTA for WME

The 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' star now is filming Marvel's 'Eternals.'

Angelina Jolie has left UTA for WME, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The Maleficent: Mistress of Evil star is now shooting Marvel Studios' Eternals, directed by Chloé Zhao. She will also be heard in Disney's animated/live-action adaptation of The One and Only Ivan, which she is producing, and star opposite David Oyelowo in the fantasy adventure Come Away.

Jolie had been with UTA since 2011, first only in lit, and then bringing over her acting business as well two years later when her agent, Ilene Feldman, shut down IFA Talent to become a manager. She had been with IFA since 2011 after a five-year hiatus from agency representation when she left CAA in 2006.