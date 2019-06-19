Angelina Jolie Joins Time Magazine as Contributing Editor

The actress and activist will write about a variety of topics with a focus on displacement, conflict and human rights on a global scale.

Angelina Jolie is about to add the title of contributing editor to her resume.

Edward Felsenthal, editor-in-chief and CEO of Time, announced on Wednesday that the actress has joined the publication as a contributing editor. She will write on a variety of topics with a focus on displacement, conflict and human rights on a global scale.

Jolie's writing for the publication will draw on her 18 years of experience of working for the UN Refugee Agency. In addition to being a successful actress, Jolie is the Special Envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and has carried out over 60 field missions to refugees. Her most recent missions have taken place in Colombia, Peru and Bangladesh.

Her first piece for Time was published Wednesday, which coincides with World Refugee Day. The piece will also be published in July 1 issue of the print magazine and follows a previous essay she wrote for Time about the role women play in the peace negotiations in Afghanistan.

In her latest piece, Jolie explained why refugees deserve to be treated with dignity and fair treatment. She also called on the United States' leadership to "focus on long-term peace based on justice, rights and accountability to enable refugees to return home."

Jolie will next star in the upcoming films Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, The One and Only Ivan, Come Away and Those Who Wish Me Dead.