Angelina Jolie, Taylor Sheridan Team for Thriller 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'

Angelina Jolie is teaming up with Hell or High Water scribe Taylor Sheridan for an original thriller titled Those Who Wish Me Dead.

Jolie would star while Sheridan, who wrote the script, will direct, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Bron Studios, which was involved in recent movies such as The Mule, Assassination Nation and A Simple Favor, are producing. Also producing are Steven Zaillian (Moneyball, The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo) and Garrett Basch via their Film Rites banner.

The project adapts a book by Michael Koryta but sources say the feature will veer away from certain points. The book told of a teen in a witness protection program hiding out from a pair of killers in a wilderness skills program while a fire engulfs Montana.

Sheridan’s script is described as being female-driven (the book’s female lead ran a fire lookout tower before being swept into the teen’s troubled life) and a by the seat of your pants chase movie.

Sheridan was an actor who segued to writing, making a name for himself by writing acclaimed gritty thrillers such as Sicario and Hell or High Water. He made his directorial debut with Wind River, a thriller that starred Jeremy Renner.

He also created the Kevin Costner drama Yellowstone. The plan for Sheridan is to shoot Wish Me Dead after wrapping up the second season of the Paramount Network show.

Sheridan was gearing up to shoot a black ops thriller titled F.A.S.T. that was to have starred Chris Pratt and to have gone into production this summer but switched gears last minute. It is unclear what happens to F.A.S.T. now.

Jolie, who has not appeared on the big-screen since 2015’s By the Sea, next stars in Maleficent 2, which Disney releases in 2020.