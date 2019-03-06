'Maleficent' Sequel Moves Up to Fall 2019

The Angelina Jolie-starrer was originally set to hit theaters in May of 2020.

Disney on Wednesday released the first poster for Angelina Jolie's upcoming Maleficent sequel, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, and revealed that the film will be hitting theaters earlier than expected.

The movie — a sequel to 2014's live-action Maleficent, centered on the villainess from Disney's 1959 animated hit Sleeping Beauty — will arrive in theaters this fall on Oct. 18, just in time for Halloween.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, starring Jolie as the titular character, was previously slated for a May 2020 release.

The film will compete against an untitled Blumhouse movie on that date along with MGM’s animated version of The Addams Family.

See the poster for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil below.