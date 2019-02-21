New Leslie Jones Character Starts War in 'The Angry Birds Movie 2' Teaser Trailer

Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Bill Hader, Rachel Bloom, Awkwafina, Sterling K. Brown, Eugenio Derbez, Danny McBride, Peter Dinklage, Zach Woods, Dove Cameron, Lil Rel Howery, Beck Bennett, Nicki Minaj and Brooklynn Prince round out the cast.

It looks like the birds have another reason to be angry.

Sony Pictures Entertainment dropped the first teaser trailer for The Angry Birds Movie 2 on Thursday.

The 3D animated film picks up after the 2016 original film. In the sequel, the birds embark on a new adventure and battle against Zeta (Leslie Jones) after she fires an ice ball at their island.

Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Bill Hader, Rachel Bloom, Awkwafina, Sterling K. Brown, Eugenio Derbez, Danny McBride, Peter Dinklage, Zach Woods, Dove Cameron, Lil Rel Howery, Beck Bennett, Nicki Minaj and Brooklynn Prince round out the voice cast.

The new trailer opens with an exterior shot of a frozen island. New character Zeta (Jones) is then seen sipping on a frozen beverage as she lounges in a pool float on a frozen pool.

Vanilla Ice's "Ice Ice Baby" plays as a number of ice-related obstacles get in Zeta's way, including that her dinner is stuck in a ice cube, ice comes out of her sink instead of water and her dog is unable to play fetch because he is frozen.

After she declares that she is done living on the frozen island, she instructs her servant to fire an ice ball. Characters from the first film witness the aftermath of the ice ball firing as it lands and causes a large crash of water to overtake their island.

"We're gonna need a bigger sling shot," declares Leonard (Hader).

The trailer concludes with Zeta breaking through a thick layer of ice to eat her dinner. Once she is able to break the fish out of the ice cube, a seal jumps onto the table and steals the meal.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 will be in theaters on Aug. 16.