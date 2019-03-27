'Angry Birds Movie 2' Trailer: Former Enemies Put Differences Aside to Save Island

Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Bill Hader, Rachel Bloom, Leslie Jones, Awkwafina, Sterling K. Brown, Eugenio Derbez, Danny McBride, Peter Dinklage, Zach Woods, Dove Cameron, Lil Rel Howery, Beck Bennett, Nicki Minaj and Brooklynn Prince make up the voice cast for the sequel.

Sony Pictures Entertainment released a new trailer for The Angry Birds Movie 2 on Wednesday.

The 3D animated film picks up after the 2016 original film. In the sequel, the birds and pigs embark on a new adventure and battle against the isolated Zeta (Leslie Jones) after she fires an ice ball at their island.

Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Bill Hader, Rachel Bloom, Awkwafina, Sterling K. Brown, Eugenio Derbez, Danny McBride, Peter Dinklage, Zach Woods, Dove Cameron, Lil Rel Howery, Beck Bennett, Nicki Minaj and Brooklynn Prince round out the voice cast.

The latest trailer opens with Red (Sudeikis) giving viewers a quick recap about the first film. He says that he's "the guy everybody hated who kind of saved the whole island." He also updates the audience about the ongoing conflict he has with Leonard (Hader) and the pigs, as well as that he is personally learning to deal with his anger issues.

Leonard soon informs Red that there is a third island that is frequented by Zeta. When the isolated bird fires an ice ball at their island, they fear that she will destroy the land that the angry birds call home.

Red and Leonard attempt to put their differences aside in order to save their island. They recruit a team of misfit birds that include Chuck (Gad), Bomb (McBride), Mighty Eagle (Dinklage), Silver (Bloom) and Ella (Cameron) to take down Zeta, though they struggle to create a solid plan.

While Red and Leonard work on the same team, their past problems come to light as they fight over who is the leader and who is the assistant.

The group seems to get their act together when they show up to a meeting dressed in matching yellow winter jackets, though their impressive entrance takes a wrong turn when they each begin to accidentally slip down an ice slide.

"Step one. We're gonna break in and deactivate the weapon," Red says as the group prepares to go head to head with Zeta. A number of tiny birds pile into a suit of a larger bird as a disguise. They then try to steal a keycard from a security guard, though they accidentally injure the guard when the keycard hits him in the head and forces him to lose his balance.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 will be in theaters on Aug. 16. Watch the full trailer above.