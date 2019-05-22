'Angry Birds Movie' Director Tackling Road Trip Dramedy 'Pete and Goat'

The R-rated feature includes an unimaginably foul-mouthed man-goat.

The Angry Birds Movie director Fergal Reilly is tackling a live-action road trip movie for his next project.

Reilly will helm Pete and Goat, an R-rated dramedy that centers on a millennial named Pete and his lifelong love Jenny, who are dragged into a perilous road trip by an unimaginably foul-mouthed man-goat claiming to be a character from a childhood storybook they left unfinished.

Michael Vukadinovich is behind the original screenplay.

Daniel Dubiecki (Juno, Thank You for Smoking) and Lara Alameddine (Money Monster) will produce the pic under their Allegiance Theatre banner, with Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios financing.

Prior to Angry Birds, Reilly worked as a story artist, with credits on Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2, The Iron Giant and Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs, among others. He is repped by Verve, Katz Golden Rosenman and Fourth Wall management.

Vukadinovich, whose credits include the Hulu series Runaways and Jim Carrey's Showtime drama Kidding, is repped by Verve, Industry and McKuin Frankel.