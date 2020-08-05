'Angry Birds' Owner Rovio Appoints IMG Licensing Agent

Since its launch on mobile devices in 2009, the puzzle game has attracted tens of millions of active users and spawned two film adaptations.

Finnish video game developer Rovio Entertainment Group has appointed IMG as the exclusive consumer products licensing agent for the Angry Birds puzzle game franchise.

Since its launch on mobile devices in 2009, Angry Birds has attracted tens of millions of active users and spawned two film adaptations — featuring the voices of Maya Rudolph, Josh Gad and Jason Sudeikis — as well as a host of merchandise and consumer products, and even theme park experiences in Finland, the U.K. and Shanghai.

In 2021, the franchise will see the launch of an animated TV series for Netflix, featuring tween birds at a summer camp under the guidance of their eagle counselor.

Under the new partnership with IMG, Rovio will continue to develop products across all platforms.

"Over the years Rovio has worked with a number of agents around the world, supporting us greatly in making Angry Birds available to fans everywhere in various physical forms," Rovio Entertainment CEO Katie Levoranta said in a statement.

"While we continue to focus on developing and publishing memorable gaming experiences and content, in IMG we have found a partner with whom we aim to deliver a more strategic and globally consistent licensing programme that's aligned with our core business," she continued. "We're excited to begin this new chapter of the Angry Birds brand together with IMG."

Bruno Maglione, president of licensing at IMG added, "The evolution of Angry Birds from mobile game to worldwide global pop culture fixture is perhaps one of the most impressive achievements in recent times in new original animated character creation."

He continued, "Working closely with Rovio, we are enthusiastic about the potential to take this franchise to new levels of success as it embarks on its next decade."