Toronto: Magnolia Nabs Swedish Sci-Fi 'Aniara'

The pickup follows a world premiere at TIFF for the drama about a spaceship knocked off course on its way to Mars.

Magnolia Pictures on Monday said it has acquired the Swedish sci-fi thriller Aniara after a world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival.

The Swedish-language indie is directed and written by Pella Kågerman and Hugo Lilja and portrays a spaceship carrying settlers to a new home in Mars after Earth is rendered uninhabitable, only to be knocked off course.

"We’re thrilled to bring this audacious, intelligent vision to audiences. Pella and Hugo have done an amazing job creating a unique world and society aboard a spaceship," Magnolia president Eamonn Bowles said in a statement.

The film is based on an epic poem by Swedish Nobel prize winner Harry Martinson. "We are crazy happy that Magnolia is on board this ship," director Kågerman added in another statement.

The deal was negotiated by Endeavor Content and Fabien Westerhoff at Film Constellation, with Magnolia senior vp John Von Thaden.