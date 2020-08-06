'Animal Crossing' Drives Nintendo Profits Skyward

Lifetime shipment sales for the social simulation game hit 22.4 million.

Nintendo on Thursday posted quarterly net sales of $3.4 billion ($358.1 billion yen) for the period ending June 30. Net profits for the quarter totaled 1 billion (106.4 billion yen).

Profits were largely driven by Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which has sold 10.63 million units and contributed to the overall growth in the Japanese company's software sales. Lifetime shipment sales for the social simulation game have hit 22.4 million, making it Nintendo's second bestselling game behind Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at 26.7 million.

Additional drivers were new releases Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, which released in May and reached 1.32 million units, and Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics, which dropped in June and has sold 1.03 million units.

Hardware sales have risen, increasing by 166 percent on a year-over-year basis. Meanwhile, software sales increased by 123 percent year-over-year. On the mobile side, IP related revenue increased by 32.7 percent year-over-year.

Looking ahead, Nintendo sees no changes to its original forecast for the financial year, with plans to distribute The Crown Tundra and additional content in the Pokemon Sword Expansion Pass and Pokemon Shield Expansion Pass this fall.

Nintendo reported that COVID-19 created some manufacturing difficulties for the Switch console during this latest quarter, adding that overall production has nearly recovered.