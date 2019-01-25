Ann Coulter Blasts Trump for Not Keeping Promise for Border Wall: "He Lied"

"We thought he wouldn’t care what the elites thought and he’d actually keep his promises on this," Coulter said of Trump ending the government shutdown during her Friday appearance on 'Real Time with Bill Maher.'

After President Donald Trump agreed to temporarily reopen the government, Ann Coulter expressed her distaste for his compromise, during an appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday.

"Good news for George Herbert Walker Bush: As of today, he is no longer the biggest wimp ever to serve as President of the United States," she tweeted early Friday after Trump’s announcement.

After Maher read her tweet, Coulter explained that she was disappointed in Trump because she expects "a president to keep the promise he made for 18 months," referring to his determination for a border wall.

After Maher teased Coulter by asking what her "first clue" was to discovering Trump was a "lying conman," Coulter replied, "I’m a very stupid girl, fine."

Though she admits that Trump's candor was "a selling point," he still "lied." "We’ve been lied to over and over and over again by politicians," she said. "We thought he wouldn’t care what the elites thought and he’d actually keep his promises on this."

Maher and Coulter continued to engage in an argument regarding the Mexico border wall that Trump has been passionate about putting into effect, with Coulter arguing that the idea is being misconstrued as being something "racist." "You’re being played that it’s some kind of racist thing. It’s great for the rich. It’s great for you but bad for people who work," she directed at Maher.

Though she admitted that Trump is need of learning more about the Constitution: "Someone has got to read the Constitution to him. He’s the Commander-in-Chief." Despite Maher questioning why Coulter would like someone who is not a "sane person," she argued that she finds his "puffery really charming."

"I find his puffery really charming. It makes me laugh. That’s fine. I like that about him. Just keep his promise and I’m right back in his camp."

After further bantering about Trump, Coulter argued that if anyone wanted to "get Trump," they have to focus on the fact that he "lied" rather than holding onto "this Russia nonsense." "He promised something for 18 months and he lied about it. That’s how you get Trump. It’s not this Russia nonsense. You’re so wasting time."

Coulter also briefly addressed the arrest of Trump confidant Roger Stone, who was charged with lying about his pursuit of Russian-hacked emails incriminating Hilary Clinton’s 2016 election bid. Coulter found the arrest to be "exaggerated."

After his arrest, Coulter had sarcastically tweeted, "Sure feel safer today, with the feds taking Roger Stone off the streets. No need for a border wall now. Nothing to fear from MS-13. #OurTaxDollarsAtWork."

"He's been trying to make Trump president since 1988, he should go to jail just for that," Maher quipped.

At the end of their discussion, Maher asked Coulter whether she would run for president, to which she quipped: "I’m against women working, so I can't."