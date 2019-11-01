Ann Crumb, Broadway Star of 'Aspects of Love,' 'Anna Karenina,' Dies at 69

Crumb was the first American actress and singer chosen by Andrew Lloyd Webber to originate a starring role.

Ann Crumb, the Broadway and West End London star of Aspects of Love, The Goodbye Girl, Nine, Les Miserables, Chess and Anna Karenina has died. She was 69.

Crumb passed away on Oct. 31 after a four-and-a-half year battle with ovarian cancer while surrounded by friends and family in Media, Pennsylvania, at her parent’s home. She was the first American actress chosen by Andrew Lloyd Webber to originate a starring role when she appeared as Rose Vibert in the London and Broadway productions of Aspects of Love, and she earned a Tony nomination for her title role in Anna Karenina.

Bill Schuman, Crumb's longtime vocal coach, in a statement said she "was a unique and rare talent. Stylistically she could go from the highest Broadway belts to beautiful legitimate operatic headtones. That’s why so many composers sought her out."

Born in Charleston, West Virginia on May 25, 1950, Crumb early on learned to play the violin, with an eye to a concert career. She attended college and graduate school at the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor with degrees in music.

But a fall from a horse ended her hopes of being a musician. Instead Crumb acted and sang on the side while preparing for a career in clinical medicine. It was only later, while working as a clinician in Philadelphia that she took a job in the national tour of El Grande de Coca Cola.

From that was born her musical theatrical career, which led to numerous leading roles on Broadway and London’s West End for which she received the Tony nomination, a Barrymore award, three other Barrymore nominations, and an extensive list of credits including everything from the classics to post-modernist theater, Shakespeare to Shepard and Ionesco.

She starred opposite John Cullum in the national tour of Man Of La Mancha, the off-Broadway revival of Rags and her TV credits included Law and Order and One Life to Live. Crumb was a lifelong advocate for animal rescue and adoption.

In December, 2009, she co-ordinated a "doglift" of over 50 dogs, all slated for euthanasia at shelters in the midwest, to no-kill rescues in the northeast where homes could be found for them. She co-founded and was president of The Rescue Express, a non-profit animal rescue organization.

Crumb is survived by her father, Pulitzer-Prize winning composer George Crumb, her mother, the violinist Elizabeth Crumb, and her two brothers, composer David Crumb and Peter Crumb.