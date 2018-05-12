Ann Dowd, Essie Davis Join Australian Drama 'Lambs of God'

Foxtel's mystery thriller about three eccentric nuns on a remote island is directed by Jeffrey Walker.

The Handmaid's Tale actress Ann Dowd and Essie Davis are set to star in the dark gothic tale Lambs of God for Australian cable network Foxtel.

Emmy-winning Dowd, Essie Davis (The Babadook) and U.K. actress Jessica Barden will play three eccentric nuns on a remote island forced to defend their lives and beliefs when a handsome priest, played by actor Sam Reid, tries to sell their dilapidated monastery. The mini-series, now shooting at Fox Studios Australia, is produced by Foxtel, which will air Lambs of God in 2019.

"Lambs of God is a lush, evocative drama that is both ancient and incredibly modern, with its timeless message of resilience, and the power of story-telling as a redemptive force," Foxtel head of drama Penny Win said in a statement. The four-parter is written by Sarah Lambert and based on the Australian novel by Marele Day.

Jeffery Walker (Modern Family, Ali's Wedding) will direct Lambs of God. Besides her work on The Handmaid's Tale in the role of the draconian Aunt Lydia and guest starring in HBO's The Leftovers, Dowd had five films at Sundance, including Ari Aster's horror pic Hereditary, Bart Layton's crime thriller American Animals and Silas Howard's A Kid Like Jake.

Essie Davis appeared alongside Michael Fassbender and Marion Cottillard in Assassin's Creed and Sean Foley's Mindhorn. Jessica Barden's TV credits include Penny Dreadful, The Outcast and Coronation Street.

Jason Stephens of Lingo Pictures is producing, with Helen Bowden, Win, Carl Fennessy, Mark Fennessy, Elisa Argenzio and Lambert executive producing. Ann Dowd is repped by Innovative Artists and Principal Entertainment LA.

Essie Davis is repped by WME and United Agents. Jessica Barden is repped by ICM Partners and Curtis Brown Group.