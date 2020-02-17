Ann E. Todd, Young Actress in 'Intermezzo' and 'Three Daring Daughters,' Dies at 88

She appeared in films with Ingrid Bergman, Bette Davis, Ronald Reagan and Jane Powell before becoming a UC Berkeley librarian.

Ann E. Todd, a child actress in the 1930s and '40s who appeared in such films as Intermezzo, All This, and Heaven Too and Three Daring Daughters, died Feb. 7 of complications from dementia, her family announced. She was 88.

Todd also worked alongside Basil Rathbone in Tower of London (1939), with Marlene Dietrich in Destry Rides Again (1939), with Edward G. Robinson in Dr. Ehrlich's Magic Bullet (1940), with Maureen O'Hara in John Ford's How Green Was My Valley (1941) and with Ronald Reagan in Kings Row (1942).

Todd, whose father and future husband were composers, portrayed a young pianist and the daughter of Leslie Howard's character — a married virtuoso violinist who falls for his accompanist (a radiant Ingrid Bergman in her Hollywood debut) — in Intermezzo (1939), produced by David O. Selznick.

She played one of Charles Boyer's kids in All This, and Heaven Too (1940), also starring Bette Davis, and was one of Jeanette MacDonald's girls — Elinor Donahue and Jane Powell were the others — in Three Daring Daughters (1948).

In Blood and Sand (1941), she appeared as Linda Darnell's character when she was a child.

Todd's final onscreen role came as one of Stuart Erwin and real-life wife June Collyer's two daughters on the ABC sitcom The Stu Erwin Show (also known as Trouble With Father) from 1950-53.

Born Ann Phillips in Denver on Aug. 26, 1931, she was raised by her maternal grandparents in Southern California and made her movie debut in George Cukor's Zaza (1938), starring Claudette Colbert and Herbert Marshall.

From UC Berkeley, Todd earned a master's degree in library science in 1958 and a master of arts degree in 1960. She served as a reference librarian at the school from 1960-61 and 1970-90 and founded and edited the library’s prestigious newsletter.

Todd also established Fallen Leaf Press in 1984, publishing music reference books and contemporary American chamber music.

In 1993, she received a lifetime achievement citation from the Music Library Association for her work as an author, editor, publisher and librarian.

"She was a remarkable figure, not only because she achieved things in a number of different areas," John Roberts, emeritus head of the UC Berkeley music library, told The Daily Californian. "She really was an extraordinary individual and one of the most important figures in the history of the music library and Berkeley's libraries in general. I will really miss her voice of leadership and inspiration."

Todd was married to music professor and composer Robert David Basart from 1951 unto his death in 1993, also on Feb. 7 that year. Survivors include her children, Kate and Nathaniel, and three grandchildren.