Anna Camp, Robbie Amell Join Nasim Pedrad in Netflix Comedy 'Desperados' (Exclusive)

Jason Mitchell will also appear in the feature, which begins shooting in April.

Pitch Perfect’s Anna Camp and former The Flash actor Robbie Amell have joined former Saturday Night Live star Nasim Pedrad and The Chi’s Jason Mitchell for Desperados, a feature comedy for Netflix.

Director LP, the work name of Lauren Palmigiano (Funny of Die), is sitting behind the camera with MXN Entertainment’s Mason Novick, Lost City’s John Finemore and Good Universe producing.

The castings, and the imminent start of production, finally get the romantic comedy on the runway after 10 years of development. The script, by Ellen Rapoport, landed at Universal in 2009 and on the Black Script the same year. Despite attracting some directors and producers, it languished.

The plot centers on a woman (Pedrad) who falls for the perfect guy but when he doesn’t return a call, she sends him a ranting email. When she learns the man has been stuck in a Mexican hospital with numerous injuries, she grabs her friends for a crazy trip south of the border to delete the email from his computer.

James Hope and Elizabeth Grave of Lost City are exec producing. The company’s Brooke Davies is co-producing.

A late April start in Mexico is being eyed.

Camp appeared in all three Pitch Perfect movies and co-starred on Amazon’s well-regarded but short-lived Good Girls Revolt. She also appears in the upcoming rom-com The Wedding Year. Camp is repped by UTA, Authentic and Schreck Rose.

Amell, who played DC hero Firestorm in CW’s hit Flash, is a Netflix regular, appearing on the streamer’s A Series of Unfortunate Events and the horror comedy The Babysitter. He is repped by WME, Protégé Entertainment, Strategic and Felker Toczek.