Anna Faris to Play Twin Sisters in Comedy 'Summer Madness'

Faris is also producing the film, from writer-director James Mottern.

Anna Faris has joined the growing flock of stars with projects coming together in time for next week's American Film Market.

The actress — currently seen in CBS' Mom — is set to produce and star in the comedy feature Summer Madness.

James Mottern (Trucker) will direct from his original screenplay. Faris produces alongside Ted cinematographer Michael Barret, Emilio Mauro (By the Gun, Beyond Skyline) and Mottern.

Summer Madness centers on flat-broke and foul-mouthed Georgie Cole (Faris) and her successful, elegant twin sister (also Faris). Disowned by her wealthy and conniving mother, Georgie must rally her dysfunctional family to appear picture perfect in order to win a large cash prize at her mother's annual gala.

The film is currently in pre-production, with additional cast members due to be announced.

The Exchange is handling worldwide sales and will introduce the project to domestic and international buyers at the AFM.

“Anna Faris is a comedy icon with global value. We are thrilled to bring a studio-level actress to an indie marketplace,” said Brian O'Shea from The Exchange.