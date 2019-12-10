Anna Marsh Named CEO of StudioCanal

Marsh will replace Didier Lupfer, who is leaving to pursue personal projects in production.

StudioCanal has tapped Anna Marsh as its new CEO, replacing Didier Lupfer, who is leaving StudioCanal to pursue personal projects in production.

Marsh, who joined the company in 2008 and most recently served as managing director of StudioCanal UK and executive vp of international sales, will report to Maxime Saada, the CEO of Canal+ Group and president of StudioCanal.

Saada said: "Anna is the ideal person to manage StudioCanal after being evp distribution and then managing director of our UK subsidiary. Her in-depth knowledge of the company and our markets as well as her international profile will be essential to accelerate the development of StudioCanal in its ambition of becoming a leader in the production and distribution of European films and series.”

Saada added: "I thank Didier for his contribution while heading StudioCanal. Over the past four years, under the leadership of Didier, the company has taken on a new dimension, particularly in production, where he has been directly and successfully involved. We wish him every success in his projects.”

"I am very proud of StudioCanal development over the past four years. StudioCanal is now one of the leading content production and distribution companies in Europe and abroad," said Lupfer. "I warmly thank all the StudioCanal employees for their contribution and their involvement both in France and abroad."