Style Notes: Anna Wintour Leaving Vogue?; Naomi Campbell Advocates for African Vogue

Is Anna Wintour Leaving Vogue? [Page Six]

Multiple sources have told Page Six that longtime Vogue editor-in-chief (and Conde Nast artistic director for the past five years) Anna Wintour is due to exit the company in July after she closes the September issue, with some saying that the New York Times has already secured Wintour’s exit interview. The 68-year-old icon has been at Vogue’s helm since 1988. “We emphatically deny these rumors,” a corporate spokesperson for Conde Nast said today. British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful is said to be Wintour’s likely replacement. This comes amid a new era in publishing in which several Conde Nast print editions have closed and long-time EICs have been replaced. Radhika Jones recently took over from legendary editor Graydon Carter at Vanity Fair while Glamour editor-in-chief Cindi Leive was replaced by CNN editor Samantha Barry, a digital veteran.

Naomi Campbell Urges Vogue to Launch African Edition [Reuters]

While visiting Nigeria, supermodel Naomi Campbell recommended during a Reuters interview that Vogue launch an African edition next, pointing to last year’s launch of Vogue Arabia. “Africa has never had the opportunity to be out there and their fabrics and their materials and their designs be accepted on the global platform.… It shouldn’t be that way,” said Campbell. “People have come to realize it is not about the color of your skin to define if you can do the job or not.” Campbell referenced Edward Enninful's appointment as British Vogue’s editor-in-chief last April as a positive step toward more diversity in the fashion industry. There’s also last week’s hire of Virgil Abloh as the new men’s artistic director at Louis Vuitton.

Comme des Garcons to Debut a Brand in July [WWD]

Japanese fashion house Comme des Garcons (loved by Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Pharrell Williams and Sarah Jessica Parker, and the subject of 2017's fashion exhibition and gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art) has announced the launch in July of an entirely new "Internet-based" men’s and women’s brand. The website for the company’s 18th brand is being designed by Comme des Garcons founder Rei Kawakubo. CEO Adrian Joffe says the “simple” label will roll out in six designated shops worldwide after the online launch this summer.

Luxe Footwear Brand Aquazzura to Launch Men’s Line [WWD]

Italian shoe brand Aquazzura (worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Meghan Markle, Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Lawrence and Julianne Moore) will be adding a men’s line in the next 18 months. “I expect at least 50 percent will be sneakers,” said owner Edgardo Osorio, who described the look of the new line as “modern, elegant leisure.” Osorio also teased a plan to launch a “lifestyle-oriented project” related to interiors.