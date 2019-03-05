Annapurna, Brad Pitt's Plan B Team Up on Thriller 'The Silent Patient'

Based on Alex Michaelides' debut novel, the film centers on a woman who shoots her husband five times and then never speaks another word.

After teaming up on this year's Oscar winners Vice and If Beale Street Could Talk, Megan Ellison's Annapurna Pictures and Brad Pitt's Plan B are bringing an adaption of the twisty best-selling novel The Silent Patient to the big screen.

Written by Alex Michaelides, the thriller centers on Alicia Berenson, a famous painter married to an in-demand fashion photographer whose perfect life includes a grand house overlooking a park in one of London’s most desirable areas. One evening, her husband returns home late from a fashion shoot, and she shoots him five times in the face and then never speaks another word. Alicia’s refusal to talk or give any kind of explanation casts her into notoriety, the price of her art skyrockets and she, the silent patient, resides at the Grove, a secure forensic unit in North London. Theo Faber is a criminal psychotherapist who has waited a long time for the opportunity to work with Alicia. His determination to get her to talk and unravel the mystery of why she shot her husband takes him down a twisting path into his own motivations — a search for the truth that threatens to consume him.

The novel marks Michaelides' literary debut and shot to No. 1 on the New York Times best-seller list. It is the first book published by Celadon Books, a new division of Macmillan Publishers.

Sue Naegle and Ivana Lombardi will oversee for Annapurna.



In 2017, Plan B inked a three-year deal with Annapurna. Under their pact, Annapurna and Plan B also have produced the upcoming untitled Miranda July project. Plan B, the company behind Oscar best-picture winners 12 Years a Slave and Moonlight, is run by Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner.

Michaelides is represented by Katie Haines at The Agency and Sam Copeland at RC.