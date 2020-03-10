Annapurna Interactive Signs Multi-Year Partnership With 'Sayonara Wild Hearts' Studio

The Swedish game developer delivered a hit for the publisher in 2019's rhythmic action title.

Annapurna Interactive, the video game publishing division of Megan Ellison's Annapurna Pictures, has entered into a multi-year partnership independent game game studio Simogo, the developer of 2019's Sayonara Wild Hearts.

Both Annapurna and Simogo declined to disclose specifics of the new partnership when contacted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Based in Malmö, Sweden, Simogo was founded in 2010 by Simon Flesser and Magnus Gordon Gardebäck. The studio has released eight games, primarily for mobile platforms. Its latest, the aforementioned Sayonara Wild Hearts, received critical praise and won numerous awards, including portable game of the year at February's DICE Awards in Las Vegas. The game has been released on mobile devices, as well as consoles like PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo's Switch.

“We were fans of Simogo long before we started Annapurna Interactive and working with them has only increased our respect and admiration. We are excited to enter into the next phase of our partnership and explore the amazing experiences we can build together—anything is possible,” said Annapurna Interactive president Nathan Gary.

Founded in 2016, Annapurna Interactive has built a reputation in the games industry for publishing inventive indie titles, such as 2017's What Remains of Edith from developer Giant Sparrow, which won a BAFTA Games Award for best game, and 2019's Outer Wilds, the debut title from developer Mobius Digital, which racked up a number of game of the year nominations.