Annapurna Interactive Taps Indie Games Veteran to Exec Leadership Team

Nathan Vella will support the mission of the video game publisher to provide personal experiences in gaming.

Video game publisher Annapurna Interactive revealed Thursday that indie games veteran Nathan Vella is joining the company in an executive leadership position.

Vella is the former president and co-founder of independent studio Capybara Games, known for titles such as Grindstone, Super Time Force and Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP. He's also a founding partner of Indie Fund, an investment syndicate.

In this new role, Vella will support the company's mission to drive forward the independent gaming scene and provide experiences that feel personal to the player.

"Annapurna Interactive quickly proved they were one of the top publishers, and I doubt I could find another with a better combination of skill and love for games," said Vella in a statement. "I’m really excited to leverage my experience to help these awesome creators make the best games they can."

President of Annapurna Interactive, Nathan Gary, added, "We are excited to welcome Nathan Vella to the team. His vast experience and passion for independent games will help all of our amazing development partners. We can’t wait for what’s next - anything is possible."

The company, founded in 2016 as a division of Megan Ellison's Annapurna Pictures, is awaiting the release of its next game If Found..., a coming-of-age visual novel following a young queer woman who explores deep connections among family, friends, and within herself.

Among its popular titles, Annapurna Interactive is known for Donut County, Florence, What Remains of Edith Finch and recent BAFTA Games winner Outer Wilds, an open world mystery game.