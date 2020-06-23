Anne Hathaway, Bill Murray Join 'Get Low' Team for 'Bum's Rush'

Aaron Schneider will direct and Robert Duvall is in talks to board the buddy movie.

Anne Hathaway and Bill Murray are set to star in Bum's Rush, with Aaron Schneider directing for CAA Media Finance and Rocket Science.

Robert Duvall is in talks to join the indie buddy movie, which sees Hathaway play a custom boot maker who crosses paths with a stray dog, Bum, voiced by Bill Murray. C. Gaby Mitchell penned the screenplay and will co-produce with Sarah Green and Schneider.

Bum's Rush will be shot on location in Santa Barbara and New Mexico. CAA Media Finance is shopping the domestic rights, while Rocket Science will handle international sales starting at the Cannes virtual market.

“I am so happy to reunite with my Get Low collaborators Robert Duvall, Bill Murray and C. Gaby Mitchell and of course delighted to work with Anne Hathaway and Sarah Green. It’s a very special project and I’m thrilled to be a part of it,” director Schneider said in a statement.

"We are all dog lovers on this team, and now more than ever we appreciate their value in our lives. We are excited to join forces with Rocket Science and CAA to bring this timely story to the world," added producers Green and Mitchell.

Schneider recently completed the Tom Hanks war thriller Greyhound. His debut feature, Get Low, which starred Murray and Duvall, earned Schneider the Independent Spirit Award for best first feature.

Anne Hathaway is repped by CAA and Management 360. David Nochimson reps Bill Murray. Robert Duvall is repped by UTA. CAA and McKuin Frankel rep Aaron Schneider, Mitchell is repped by Matthew Saver, and Sarah Green is repped by Frankfurt Kurnit.