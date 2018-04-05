Anne Hathaway Addresses Body-Shaming in Instagram Post

"To all the people who are going to fat shame me in the upcoming months, it’s not me, it’s you," the actress wrote Thursday in a post on her Instagram.

Anne Hathaway has a preemptive message for body shamers: I'm gaining weight for a role. And oh, look how much I can curl.

The Dark Knight Rises actress on Thursday posted a sped-up video showing an intense workout regimen with the following message: "I am gaining weight for a movie role and it is going well. To all the people who are going to fat shame me in the upcoming months, it’s not me, it’s you. Peace xx."

Hathaway added as a post-script, "I wanted to set this to Queen’s 'Fat Bottomed Girls' but copyright said no. Continued peace xx." Throughout the video, she is seen lifting weights, stretching, plie-ing and performing other strength-training exercises for what appears to be a long time.

One commenter suggested, however, that by explaining why she is gaining weight in a post that exhibits a still-very-slim Hathaway working out intensely, the actress was legitimizing an impossible societal body ideal herself.

"What is wrong with our society that someone who is healthy and fit has to post something like this to defend herself? Makes me so upset. And I’m glad I’m not famous/don’t have to put up with this stuff. In the south if I looked “too skinny” people would start to feed me;) biscuits and such," the commenter wrote.

The move follows anti-body shaming Instagram posts from Rihanna and Amy Schumer, who have both clapped back at tabloid and other stories scrutinizing their bodies in recent years.

It's unclear which film Hathaway is referring to, but she is reportedly attached to star in the upcoming sci-fi thriller O2, the Dee Rees-directed adaptation of the Joan Didion novel The Last Thing He Wanted, and a remake of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels alongside Rebel Wilson.