Anne Hathaway Expecting Second Child With Husband Adam Shulman

The 'Ocean's 8' actress on Wednesday took to Instagram to announce the happy news, captioning the photo: "It's not for a movie."

Another baby is on the way for Anne Hathaway.

The Ocean's 8 actress on Wednesday took to Instagram to announce that she is expecting her second child with husband Adam Shulman. Posing for a black-and-white mirror selfie, the actress showed off her growing baby bump in the Instagram photo with the caption: "It's not for a movie."

She added: "Kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love."

Hathaway, 36, and Shulman, 38, married in September 2012 and already share a son, whom they welcomed in March 2016.

Earlier this year, it was announced that the actress is set to star in Warner Bros. and MGM's upcoming Sesame Street movie, which was originally scheduled to open Jan. 15, 2021, before production was pushed back by at least nine months. The film is now slated to hit theaters June 4, 2021. The movie, which is expected to include appearances from Sesame Street residents Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch and Cookie Monster, is said to be a musical. Chris Galletta (Kings of Summer) wrote the most recent draft of the screenplay.

A previous version of this story misspelled the surname of Adam Shulman.