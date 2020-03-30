Anne Hathaway to Star in 'French Children Don't Throw Food' Adaptation (Exclusive)

The project is still in development at StudioCanal, with Blueprint Picture to produce.

Anne Hathaway is attached to star in an adaptation of French Children Don't Throw Food that is in development at StudioCanal.

Based on the autobiography from Pamela Druckerman, the project would be financed by StudioCanal, with Blueprint Picture set to produce.

The movie, described as Julie & Julia in tone, would follow an American journalist who moves to Paris for her husband's job and raises a family there. As she tries to figure out how to balance her family and career — and battle the feelings that she is failing at both — she observes her French neighbors and friends to uncover the secrets behind parenting astonishingly well-behaved French children. However, she learns that everyone, now matter how perfect the appear, has their own problems.

Jamie Minoprio and Jonathan Stern wrote the most recent draft of the adaptation.

Graham Broadbent and Peter Czernin's Blueprint was behind the award winning Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and most recently Focus Features' Jane Austen adaptation Emma.

Hathaway, repped by CAA, Management 360 and Sloane Offer, can currently be seen in the Joan Didion adaptation The Last Thing He Wanted from Dee Rees at Netflix. She will next be seen in Robert Zemeckis' The Witches remake for Warner Bros, playing the Grand High Witch.