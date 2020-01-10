Critics' Choice Awards: Anne Hathaway, Ted Danson, Kelly Clarkson and More to Present

Seth Meyers, Lupita Nyong'o, John Lithgow, Catherine O'Hara, Eugene Levy, Niecy Nash, Kate Beckinsale, Alison Brie, Brian Cox, Sara Gilbert, Lucy Hale, Sebastian Maniscalco, JB Smoove, Bradley Whitford and Scott Wolf will also serve as presenters.

Anne Hathaway, Kelly Clarkson, Seth Meyers, Lupita Nyong'o and John Lithgow are among the presenters that will take the stage at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards.

Catherine O'Hara, Eugene Levy, Niecy Nash, Kate Beckinsale, Allison Brie, Brian Cox, Adam Devine, Sara Gilbert, Walton Goggins, Lucy Hale, Chris Hardwick, Sam Heughan, Nick Kroll, Sebastian Maniscalco, Caleb McLaughlin, Kennedy McMann, Ashleigh Murray, Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, Edi Patterson, Tom Payne, Michael Sheen, JB Smoove, Bradley Whitford and Scott Wolf will also serve as presenters at the 25th annual ceremony on Sunday night.

Additionally, Keegan-Michael Key will present Eddie Murphy with the Critics’ Choice Lifetime Achievement Award, while Ted Danson will recognize Kristen Bell with the #SeeHer Award.

Each year, the Critics’ Choice Awards honor the best in cinematic and television achievement.

Martin Scorsese's The Irishman leads this year's nominees with a total of 14 nods, including for best picture and director. Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood follows with 12 nods, while Little Women earned nine, 1917 and Marriage Story have eight apiece and Jojo Rabbit, Joker and Parasite are up in seven categories each.

On the television side, Netflix's When They See Us leads the nominations with a total of six. NBC's This Is Us and Pop's Schitt's Creek follow with five apiece. Meanwhile, HBO's Barry, Game of Thrones, Watchmen and Chernobyl; Amazon's Fleabag; FX's Fosse/Verdon; Netflix's The Crown; CBS All Access' The Good Fight; and Netflix's Unbelievable earned four noms each.

It was previously announced that Taye Diggs will serve as the host of the awards show for the second year in a row. The festivities will air live on The CW on Jan. 12 beginning at 7 p.m. ET from Santa Monica's Barker Hangar.