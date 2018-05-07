How to Get Anne Hathaway's Angelic Beauty Look

Gilded quills are the new flower crown.

When Anne Hathaway hit the Met Gala carpet in her voluminous red Valentino gown on Monday night, she did so with a halo of golden quills in her hair and a single, delicate tear painted under each eye. But that wasn't always the plan, says makeup artist Kate Lee, who collaborated with hairstylist Adir Abergel on the divine look.

"We thought we were going to do a crown of flowers and a bold red lip," explains Lee. "Sometimes when you're standing in front of the dress, you have a burst of inspiration to do more. We went with the ethereal plan instead."

For Abergel, that came in the form of a handful of quills that he had collected over the years, and painted gold for the occasion. "I wanted to do something angelic that brought in a religious reference as well. I wanted to do a halo out of quills, and when I saw the dress, I knew it needed those kinds of proportions," says Abergel. "I showed it to Annie, and she fell in love with it."

To create the look, Abergel opted for a strong foundation using the new Lifting Powder from biotech beauty brand Virtue (for which Abergel serves as creative director). "This powder is really amazing because it creates incredible texture at the root. I used it all over the root to create the right foundation and then pulled her hair up into a classic French twist," he explains. "But it had a little more futurism to it because it had a bit more height than usual." Criss-crossing and weaving the quills together through Hathaway's hair, Abergel created a halo effect.

Lee took the look to the next level with makeup inspired by religious art. "Catholic art often depicts angels shedding tears, and I wanted to do the most beautiful version of that," says Lee, who used Chanel Les Beige Healthy Glow Natural Eyeshadow Palette in Deep on the lid. "I used a beautiful muted pinkish beige in the socket and along the upper and lower lashes." Using Make Up Forever Star Lit Liquid in Pink Beige, Lee placed a dot on the lashline under the iris, and trailed it down. "I wanted it to be the beautiful version of slightly wet under the eyes, and very innocent."