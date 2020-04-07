Annecy Animation Festival 2020 Canceled Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

The 60th anniversary edition, set for June 15-20, will instead take place June 14-19, 2021.

The Annecy International Animation Film Festival, and its associated market, has been called off this year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The 2020 edition, set to be Annecy's 60th anniversary, was scheduled to run June 15-20. Instead, the event will be held June 14-19, 2021.

Organizers made the announcement "with tremendous disappointment" Tuesday.

"Over the past few weeks, driven by our passion and our enthusiasm, despite the confinement constraints we were nevertheless hoping to maintain the exceptional edition that we had in store for you," they said in a statement. "But today, the rationale and the international situation compel us to act with lucidity and responsibility. To show our respect and our deep gratitude to the health care providers, as well as all those who choose solidarity and the public interest."

Calling the Annecy festival "a party, a family gathering," organizers said they could not bring themselves "to celebrate animation and our 60th anniversary when some amongst you would not be able to attend."

Pushing the festival to a later date this year was not possible, Annecy said, because of other events on the industry calendar. The 2020 Cannes Film Festival, which has been postponed, is eyeing a possible alternative date in late June or early July.

Annecy still plans to unveil its official selections for the 60th anniversary festival April 15, though the films won't be screened until next year. On April 15, organizers said, they will also announce details for industry attendees.

Annecy is the world's number one festival for animated film and has become a favorite event for studios and independents to launch new projects or kick off global marketing campaigns. At last year's festival, Disney screened the first footage of Frozen 2 and Netflix gave a sneak peek at images from several animated projects in development, including Ricky Gervais' The Willoughbys.