Annecy: Gaumont Animation Adds Former Disney Executive at U.S. Division

Kimberly Dennison joins the team as the studio is in development on projects from Kristen Bell and Paul McCartney.

As Gaumont makes a big animation push, the French mini-major has added former Disney executive Kimberly Dennison as vp, creative development at its U.S. division.

Dennison joins Gaumont from Disney, where she served as director of development for the animated TV division.



Based in L.A., she will report to Terry Kalagian, who has been upped to senior vp. Dennison willl work in coordination with Gaelle Guiny, who holds the same title in France.



Animation and Family division president Nicolas Atlan said the studio will continue to expand its development of series and theatrical features.



"Since joining Gaumont in March 2016, we have been actively pursuing a whole range of compelling and engaging animation projects that will become part of the Gaumont heritage," said Atlan. "I am super excited about our team!"



The studio has several series projects in development, including projects from two New York Times bestselling authors, the first being Touch the Earth and Heal the Earth from Julian Lennon and Bart Davis, and the second being The Star Shards Chronicles from Neal Shusterman. It is also working on Do Re & Mi, an animated musical series from Kristen Bell and Jackie Tohn.



The feature High in the Clouds, based on Paul McCartney’s book, is in development for theatrical release, and the studio also has projects with comic Colin Quinn in the works.