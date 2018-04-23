Annecy: 'Hotel Transylvania 3,' 'Dilili in Paris' Set for Special Screenings

Will Smith's 'Spies in Disguise' and Sony's 'Into the Spider-Verse' are set for work-in-progress sneak peeks.

With Oscar-winning The Incredibles and Ratatouille director Brad Bird already set for a career honor, the Annecy Animation Festival unveiled the rest of its lineup Monday.

Director Genndy Tartakovsky will present an exclusive screening of Hotel Transylvania 3 ahead of its world premiere, while Bird will be on hand to present The Incredibles 2 for its French premiere.

The Wild Bunch-backed Belle Epoque drama Dilili in Paris will make its world premiere, while DreamWorks will unspool two new shorts, Bird Karma during the opening ceremony and Bilby during the closing ceremony.

Director Dean DeBlois will present first images from How to Train Your Dragon 3, and Rich Moore and Phil Johnston will screen first images from Wreck-It Ralph 2.

Additional sneak peeks will also include the upcoming Will Smith and Tom Holland starrer Spies in Disguise, which is set for a work in progress showing, as is Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse starring Liev Schreiber and Mahershala Ali.

Cartoon Network president Christina Miller is set for a keynote, while triple Oscar-winner Richard Williams will be the MIFA Campus patron this year.

Duke Johnson and Dino Stamatopoulos from Starburns Industries, the masterminds behind Anomalisa, will be guests of honor for the fest, along with Ferdinand director Carlos Saldanha.

Netflix and is set for a Studio Focus talk about the streamer’s upcoming animation projects, though the speaker has not yet been announced.

The festival also announced its official competition, with Colombian Santiago Caicedo’s Tropical Virus, a black-and-white adaptation of Paola Gavirial’s autobiographical comic among the 'toon flicks.

Mamoru Hosoda’s Mirai, which will premiere in the Directors’ Fortnight in Cannes is set to compete, as is Chilean Cristobal Leon and Joaquin Cocina’s The Wolf House, which premiered in Berlin, are among the handful of films to have screened at Europe’s big fests.

Cinderella the Cat, which premiered in Venice is the other, from the Italian team of Alessandro Rak, Ivan Cappiello, Marino Guarnieri and Dario Sansone. Plus Angelina Jolie's Oscar-nominated The Breadwinner will also compete.

The animated documentary Wall, from Cam Christiansen, and Seder-Masochism from Nina Sings the Blues director Nina Paley, are also be in the competition.

Brazilian family film Tito and the Birds from Gustavo Steinberg, Gabriel Matioli, Yazbek Bitar and Andre Catoto, and Dennis Do’s recent history Khmer Rouge tale Funan also compete.

Okko’s Inn, from Hayao Miyazaki collaborator Kitaro Kosaka, rounds out the lineup.

This year’s Annecy Animation Festival runs June 11-16 in Annecy, France.