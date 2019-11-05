Annette Bening to Receive Career Achievement Award at AARP's Movies for Grownups

"These awards acknowledge the kinds of movies we need and don’t get enough of," said the star of 'The Report' in conjunction with today's news.

Annette Bening has a date with AARP The Magazine on Jan. 11 — and it's a big one.

The actress has been selected to receive a Career Achievement Award at the publication's Movies for Grownups event in Beverly Hills. It will be the night's highest honor and will come during a ceremony that recognizes films "for grownups, by grownups, by advocating for the 50-plus audience, fighting industry ageism and encouraging films that resonate with older viewers," according to AARP.

"I'm really honored that the AARP has selected me. Especially since there are so many people that they could have recognized," Bening said in a statement announcing the news. "These awards acknowledge the kinds of movies we need and don’t get enough of. In that way, the awards are advocates for good moviemaking, for meaningful moviemaking. And to be a part of this is very gratifying.”

Added AARP's Myrna Blyth, senior vp and editorial director: “Annette Bening has captured our hearts and entertained us for years with her performances. We are thrilled to award Annette with our highest honor and recognize a remarkable career.”

The news comes as Bening is prepping for the release of her latest film, The Report, in which she stars as Senator Dianne Feinstein in the story of the investigation into the CIA's post 9/11 Detention and Interrogation Program. It's far from her first award. She is the recipient of two Golden Globes, a Screen Actors Guild Award, a BAFTA Award and countless other prizes. She has been nominated for an Oscar four times but has not yet won. She has, however, won three previous Movies for Grownups Award including a trophy last year for her performance in Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool.

The AARP honor puts Bening in the same company as Kevin Costner, Robert De Niro, Michael Douglas, Morgan Freeman, Shirley MacLaine, Helen Mirren, Robert Redford, Susan Sarandon and Sharon Stone. The Movies for Grownups ceremony will be broadcast for a third consecutive year on PBS, airing Jan. 19.