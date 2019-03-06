Nickelodeon Taps YouTubers Annie and Hayley LeBlanc for Cooking-Themed Digital Series (Exclusive)

'Annie vs. Hayley: LeBake Off!' will premiere on the network's YouTube channel later this year.

Nickelodeon is starting production on a new digital series starring YouTubers, influencers and sisters Annie and Hayley LeBlanc, titled Annie vs. Hayley: LeBake Off!

In the four-episode miniseries, the LeBlanc sisters will be in a head-to-head baking battle as they brainstorm, cook and present their own personalized take on classic family favorites while also finding themselves in kitchen high jinks and additional challenges.

While they work on opposite sides of the Nickelodeon Kitchen, the sisters will be concocting their unique creations with 60 minutes on the clock. The recipe cards provided for them will be incomplete, strictly including the raw ingredients and order of preparation — no measurements or cooking times will be given. When they reach the halfway point, Annie and Hayley will slide into Midway Mayhem, where a mystery judge presents both sisters with the opportunity to spin the Wheel of Mayhem. This segment could make or break the siblings' baking endeavors. Possible challenges they will take on include donut decorating, family-favorite recipes and a special birthday cake for the long-running Nickelodeon program SpongeBob SquarePants.

Annie and Hayley have been featured on their family YouTube channel, Bratayley, since 2010. The girls have since gained a following of millions across YouTube, Instagram and Tik Tok (Musical.ly) and have expanded into merchandising and acting. Annie is also known for her roles on the digital series Chicken Girls and A Girl Named Jo, on which she was credited as an executive producer. Hayley is also known for her role on Chicken Girls, as well as the digital series Hotel Du Loone and Mani.

Annie — who also has released multiple songs and launched her own jewelry line last year — will guest-star on an upcoming episode of Nickelodeon's live-action series Cousins for Life, playing herself. In the episode, Ivy (Scarlet Spencer) is honored for her charity work at a social media event, but things go south when Ivy and Stuart (Dallas Dupree Young) realize they are in possession of valuable stolen items. The episode also features Kheris Rogers, creator of the anti-racism clothing line Flexin' in My Complexion, and will air at 8:30 p.m. March 16.

Production of Annie vs. Hayley: LeBake Off! is overseen by Viacom Digital Studios; the show will launch on Nickelodeon's YouTube channel this spring.