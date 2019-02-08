'Annihilation' Actor Joins Western 'Hell on the Border'

Gyasi will play the true-life historical figure of Bass Reeves, the first black deputy U.S. marshall west of the Mississippi.

David Gyasi has joined the cast of Hell On the Border, a Western thriller written and directed by Wes Miller.

Ron Perlman and Frank Grillo headline the movie, now shooting in Alabama and being produced by Leonard Ohaebosim and Sasha Yelaun.

The story is set in 1875, when an illiterate former slave decides to become a law man and must prove his worth by accepting an assignment that no other marshal will: tracking down a man considered the most dangerous outlaw in the Indian Territory. Alongside the budding law man is Charlie Storm, who is working to earn a pardon instead of facing federal time in Detroit. Together these men must learn to rely on one another to survive.

Gyasi will play the true-life historical figure of Bass Reeves, the first black deputy U.S. Marshall west of the Mississippi.

The actor has appeared in some notable productions over recent years, including Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar, Cloud Atlas for the Wachowskis, and Alex Garland’s Annihilation. More recently he wrapped season one of Carnival Row for Amazon, Maleficent 2 with Angelina Jolie and Come Away, also with Jolie as well as David Oyelowo.

