Ansel Elgort: "A Good Stylist Is Able to Navigate Through the Changes in Fashion"

"John [Tan] cares about this more than I could ever imagine myself caring," Elgort said of his stylist's dedication to fashion.

"I was just some kid that he was doing favors for," Ansel Elgort told The Hollywood Reporter of the first and only stylist he's ever worked with, John Tan. "I guess he was investing in me, hoping that I was successful one day."

Elgort recounted some of his favorite looks created by Tan, mostly from Elgort's 2017 Baby Driver press tour, including suits from Prada and Alexander McQueen. Tan also chose his 2017 Met Gala Tom Ford tuxedo.

"John cares about this more than I could ever imagine myself caring," Elgort said of Tan. "It's why I love him so much," he continued, saying he knows Tan is "refreshing those tagged photos and waiting for those pictures to come in. John's the first person who's sending me the photos and saying, 'Congrats! You looked so great. We were on this best dressed list, and this best dressed list."

"Fashion does change all the time," Elgort told THR, "and yet there are people who have been stylish for years and years through different fashions. A good stylist, like John, is able to navigate through the changes in fashion."

Tan's other notable clients include Jake Gyllenhaal and Adam Driver.