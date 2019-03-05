Anthony Anderson Returning to Host NAACP Image Awards

This will be the 'Black-ish' star's sixth consecutive year hosting the two-hour live TV special.

Anthony Anderson will host the 50th NAACP Image Awards, in what will be his sixth consecutive year hosting the two-hour live TV special. The fete will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Saturday, March 30, and air on TV One at 9 p.m./8c.

Anderson is a two-time NAACP Image Awards winner for his role on Kenya Barris' Black-ish, the show itself a four-time NAACP Image Award winner for outstanding comedy series. Anderson also serves as an executive producer on the ABC sitcom. Next, Anderson is slated to star in the Netflix film Beats.

“We are pleased to have Anthony as our host for our 50th anniversary. Anthony's charisma on stage has won over our audience and continues to bring in new viewers every year. As we recognize the best of the best artists for their accomplishments over the past year, we couldn't be more proud to do so with Anthony by our side,” said NAACP president and CEO Derrick Johnson.

In addition to the live telecast, TV One will air the 50th NAACP Image Awards Tribute Special, sponsored by Toyota, immediately preceding the show at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. The tribute special honors this year's nominees, past winners and significant moments.

Hosted by Urban One Founder and Chairperson Cathy Hughes, the special features in-depth one-on-one conversations with Salli Richardson-Whitfield, John Legend, Stephan James, Loretta Devine, Clarence Avant, Kenny Lattimore and Congresswoman Maxine Waters. Waters will be honored with the NAACP Chairman's Award, which is bestowed upon individuals who demonstrate exemplary public service and use their distinct platforms to create agents of change. Leon W. Russell, chairman of the NAACP Board of Directors, will present the award.

The network will provide promotional support for both programs on TV One, Radio One and Reach Media, Interactive One and via a multiplatform marketing campaign.