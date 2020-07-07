Anthony Anderson Talks "Historic" Nature of Kanye West's Presidential Bid

The 'Black-ish' actor also addressed white allyship and illegal fireworks on July Fourth during his first night guest-hosting 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Anthony Anderson jumped right in to a few hot-button news stories during his first night guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Kanye West's presidential bid and white allyship.

During his Monday night appearance on the ABC late night show, the Black-ish actor called West's potential presidential bid (the musician has yet to register with the Federal Election Commission, collect enough signatures to get on the ballot and has missed filing deadlines in some states) "historic," saying, "laugh all you want … while this country has had a Black president, we've never had a crazy Black president." He added, "Yeezy wants to be Preezy."

In addition to posting a tweet suggesting that he was running for president in 2020 on Saturday, West made headlines Monday when the Small Business Administration revealed that his Yeezy company received more than $2 million in a loan from the Paycheck Protection Program.

During his monologue Monday, Anderson also advertised a fake company to white viewers with "positive intentions" amid 2020's reconsideration of race in America. "BFF," short for "Black Fictional Friend," he said, "connects white people with the African American acquaintance they so desperately need." Fifty dollars could buy an Instagram photo with a BFF, he joked, while $89 would get a BFF to "like" the photo and post the comment "my man." A "premium level" lands consumers with a high-five picture at a Lakers game, while a "family visit plan" would bring a BFF to a Fox News-loving parent.

The L.A. native additionally weighed on the volume of illegal fireworks set off during July Fourth in his home city. Responding to a news clip that noted local officials were calling on people not to set off fireworks amid COVID-19, Anderson joked, "Maybe they just can't hear those calls because an M-80 blew out their eardrums."

Live!'s namesake, Jimmy Kimmel, is taking a summer break from his late night show amid the resurfacing of a blackface impression of an NBA star from the 1990s. Kimmel has apologized for the impression.

Watch Anderson's monologue below.