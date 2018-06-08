Hollywood Mourns Anthony Bourdain

5:44 AM PDT 6/8/2018 by Hilary Lewis

David Scott Holloway
Anthony Bourdain on 'Parts Unknown'

Alec Baldwin, Rose McGowan, Mandy Moore, Megyn Kelly, Tina Brown, Mike Huckabee and director Lexi Alexander were just some of the public figures to remember Bourdain and urge others to get help.

Hollywood stars and other public figures were quick to take to social media to weigh in on the shocking death of famed chef Anthony Bourdain.

Bourdain was found dead in a hotel room in France and CNN, which aired his Parts Unknown series, reported that the cause of death was suicide. He was 61.

In addition to mourning Bourdain, a number of stars urged awareness about depression and warning signs and advised anyone who needs help that they could call the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

Bourdain's suicide is the second in less than a week by a high-profile public figure after fashion designer Kate Spade killed herself by hanging earlier in the week.

The news also comes as the CDC recently reported that U.S. suicide rates have increased in nearly every state, in some by as much as 58 percent, since 1999.

Alec Baldwin, Rose McGowan, Mandy Moore, Megyn Kelly, Tina Brown, Mike Huckabee, President Obama's White House photographer Pete Souza, 13 Reasons Why actor Christian Navarro and film director Lexi Alexander were just some of the public figures to remember Bourdain and urge others to get help.

Speaking to a pool of reporters, President Donald Trump said, "It's very sad. I want to extend to his family my heartfelt condolences. That was very shocking when I woke up this morning: Anthony Bourdain is dead. I enjoyed his show; he was quite a character. I just want to extend my condolences, and also to the family of Kate Spade."

