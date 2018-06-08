Hollywood Mourns Anthony Bourdain

Alec Baldwin, Rose McGowan, Mandy Moore, Megyn Kelly, Tina Brown, Mike Huckabee and director Lexi Alexander were just some of the public figures to remember Bourdain and urge others to get help.

Hollywood stars and other public figures were quick to take to social media to weigh in on the shocking death of famed chef Anthony Bourdain.

Bourdain was found dead in a hotel room in France and CNN, which aired his Parts Unknown series, reported that the cause of death was suicide. He was 61.

In addition to mourning Bourdain, a number of stars urged awareness about depression and warning signs and advised anyone who needs help that they could call the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

Bourdain's suicide is the second in less than a week by a high-profile public figure after fashion designer Kate Spade killed herself by hanging earlier in the week.

The news also comes as the CDC recently reported that U.S. suicide rates have increased in nearly every state, in some by as much as 58 percent, since 1999.

Alec Baldwin, Rose McGowan, Mandy Moore, Megyn Kelly, Tina Brown, Mike Huckabee, President Obama's White House photographer Pete Souza, 13 Reasons Why actor Christian Navarro and film director Lexi Alexander were just some of the public figures to remember Bourdain and urge others to get help.

Speaking to a pool of reporters, President Donald Trump said, "It's very sad. I want to extend to his family my heartfelt condolences. That was very shocking when I woke up this morning: Anthony Bourdain is dead. I enjoyed his show; he was quite a character. I just want to extend my condolences, and also to the family of Kate Spade."

See what else people are saying about this sad news.



Stunned & horrified by death of vibrant, brilliant Anthony Bourdain who opened America's eyes to worlds unknown with so much culture, joy and understanding. — Tina Brown (@TinaBrownLM) June 8, 2018

Ohh nooo! Anthony Bourdain!!!! Be at peace, brother. — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) June 8, 2018

Anthony Bourdain was a hero of human curiosity. I never met him, but I know I will miss him. — Terry Moran (@TerryMoran) June 8, 2018

"If I'm an advocate for anything, it's to move. As far as you can, as much as you can. Across the ocean, or simply across the river. Walk in someone else's shoes or at least eat their food. It's a plus for everybody.”



Goodbye, Anthony Bourdain. You will be missed. — Emily Giffin (@emilygiffin) June 8, 2018

Anthony Bourdain committed suicide. I feel sick to my stomach. He inspired me to travel the world and get over my fear of flying. I was lucky enough to meet him on one of my flights. I can't breathe — Andy Milonakis (@andymilonakis) June 8, 2018

This is utterly heartbreaking. Thank you for opening our eyes to parts of the world both cherished and unknown. What a legacy. Sending peace and love to his family. If you or someone you love needs help, please reach out or call 1-800-273-TALK. https://t.co/mkht3wTY5m — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) June 8, 2018

Incredibly sad news about Anthony Bourdain. Sending such love to his family, including his CNN family, who must be hurting terribly today. If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, please remember, help is right here: Nat’l Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 8, 2018

Also thinking of @AsiaArgento today. Keep her in your prayers. Rest In Peace Anthony Bourdain. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 8, 2018

Sadness & prayers for Anthony Bourdain. Dead at 61. — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) June 8, 2018

I will never forget Anthony Bourdain's smile and laugh. @Bourdain was the warmest presence when he walked in any room. He taught us all so much about culture, life and living each day fully. You will be dearly missed, Anthony. — Poppy Harlow (@PoppyHarlowCNN) June 8, 2018

RIP Anthony Bourdain.



I read and loved Kitchen Confidential while I was working as a chef at Groucho St Jude in Glasgow. It was the first book since Down & Out In Paris & London that captured some of the intensity, danger and excitement of life in a kitchen. — alex kapranos (@alkapranos) June 8, 2018

Anthony Bourdain's suicide a sobering reminder of how fragile life is and that we never know what's going on inside of another. Suicide is rarely a person acting, but rather being acted upon by the disease of clinical depression. We are all vulnerable. So very sad. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) June 8, 2018

Now, Anthony Bourdain. How terribly sad!

Please, please, let us treat mental illness, depression and suicide as health issues, not defects of character. That stigma is part of what prevents people from getting help they need. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255 — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) June 8, 2018

RIP Anthony Bourdain. Friend of Palestine. Great ally to women. This is an unbelievable loss. https://t.co/dlX7PDL149 — Lexi Alexander ‎ (@Lexialex) June 8, 2018

Fuck Suicide. This Anthony Bourdain news rocked me. So sad. My heart goes out to his daughter. — Christian Navarro (@ChristianLN0821) June 8, 2018

Wow. Anthony bourdain. Soo shocking and sad. — Dane DeHaan (@danedehaan) June 8, 2018

Crushing and sad about Anthony Bourdain.



Regardless of how people spar over certain issues, this is tragic news.@Bourdain — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) June 8, 2018

Anthony I am so mad at you. You were so loved, the world is not better without you. I have a message for those considering suicide as a solution to a temporary problem. Please call a hotline. Please reach out. Asia needed you, Anthony. We needed you. Please come back. pic.twitter.com/kqOEdJ80h9 — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) June 8, 2018

Maybe we all wanted to hang out with him. He was that cool, fun, frank, insightful. He introduced us to distant lands and to people with different traditions. And without ever preaching, he reminded us that we humans are far more alike than different. Thank you Anthony Bourdain pic.twitter.com/QMznx4JMhS — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) June 8, 2018

My heart is broken for my sweet friend @AsiaArgento. ... Anthony Bourdain — om (@oliviamunn) June 8, 2018

Through his cooking, his humor, and his love of sharing new cultures, Anthony Bourdain brought happiness to millions of people. I'm so sad that he ultimately couldn't find it for himself. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) June 8, 2018

We have lost one of the greatest storytellers in the world Anthony Bourdain. He took us around the world sharing food culture and mostly the connection between people. He will be missed. — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) June 8, 2018

Tragic news about Anthony Bourdain. Such energy being in his presence. Hanoi, Vietnam 2015 pic.twitter.com/sRKAzvPLds — Pete Souza (@PeteSouza) June 8, 2018

Rest n Peace Anthony Bourdain. My heart aches for his daughter n family left to pick up the pieces. I’m getting weary going through this ritual of morning and bewilderment. Depression is a roaring beast devouring so many good souls among us. So so sad... — David Alan Grier (@davidalangrier) June 8, 2018

Deeply saddened by the losses we’ve had this week. Kate Spade, now Anthony Bourdain, and who knows how many others in the world. Hopefully these tragedies open up the conversations of mental illness even more. — Cassadee Pope (@CassadeePope) June 8, 2018

Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain. He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food. Remember that help is a phone call away US:1-800-273-TALK UK: 116 123 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) June 8, 2018

I have to say I’m in total shock to hear that the amazing @Bourdain has just died he really broke the mould, pushed the culinary conversation, Rest in peace chef thoughts and love to all his family and close friends xxxxxxxxxxx pic.twitter.com/HB7sV7CeRH — Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver) June 8, 2018

Damn it, Tony.



Why?



I’ll always love you, pal.



Always be grateful.



Never gonna stop wondering why, though.



My heart is with you, wherever you are. Sending strength to your daughter.



Thank you, thank you - a thousand thousand thank you’s for everything.@Bourdain — Adam Richman (@AdamRichman) June 8, 2018

Heartbroken to hear about Tony Bourdain’s death. Unbearable for his family and girlfriend. Am going off twitter for a while — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) June 8, 2018

A friend of @StarTalkRadio. A friend of Food & Culture. A friend to us all. Anthony Bourdain, RIP. (1956-2018). pic.twitter.com/uVqEgldGsL — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) June 8, 2018

As @NASA searches for life on Mars, we lose the life of beloved Anthony Bourdain on Earth. Implicit and explicit reminders of how precious life is, anywhere in the universe. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) June 8, 2018

RIP doubtful. Tony’s restless spirit will roam the earth in search of justice, truth and a great bowl of noodles. @Bourdain — Tom Colicchio (@tomcolicchio) June 8, 2018

My heart breaks for Tony Bourdain. May he rest in peace now. He was a friend, a collaborator, and family. A huge personality, a giant talent, a unique voice, and deeply, deeply human. My heart goes out to his daughter and family, and his longtime partners and friends at ZPZ. — Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) June 8, 2018

Anthony was a major MeToo supporter. He strongly defended our rights; he spoke up publicly for us. He was that vital male partner. I am humbled and forever grateful that one of his last major projects was believing in and becoming EP of my recent CNN series on the lives of women. — Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) June 8, 2018

I knew Bourdain a bit. Late ‘90s, after Noise Funk on B’way, I used to hang at Sullivan’s where he was chef. Would run into him later from time to time - on a plane, at some joint somewhere. But I knew him better as a rally cry for living in the world! Paris? Sacre bleu. To life! — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) June 8, 2018

Gutted to hear we’ve lost @Bourdain. If you are ever feeling alone, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1 (800) 273-8255. — Buddy Valastro (@CakeBossBuddy) June 8, 2018

My deepest condolences to his families and loved ones. He sometimes spoke of his battle with depression. I am saddened to hear it took him from us while he still had so much left to share. https://t.co/MDMXlDZdNX — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 8, 2018

Truly devastated about @Bourdain. I have no words. Please if you need help, reach out. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) June 8, 2018