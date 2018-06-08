Anthony Bourdain Dies at 61

The celebrity chef and TV host was found dead in a French hotel room Friday, with his employer CNN reporting that the cause was suicide.

U.S. celebrity chef, writer and TV host Anthony Bourdain has been found dead in a hotel room in France. He was 61.

The news was confirmed on Friday by his employer CNN.

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," the network said in a Friday morning. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

CNN's article said the cause of death was suicide.

CNN's Brian Stelter joined New Day to report on the news at the top of the 8 a.m. hour, saying that Bourdain took his own life and beyond that "we dont have any more details."

Bourdain — who hadn't posted anything on social media for four days — was in Strasbourg, France working on an episode for the 11th season of his award-winning CNN original series Parts Unknown, which he's hosted for five years. According to CNN, his close friend and chef Eric Ripert found Bourdain unresponsive in his hotel room Friday morning; the production crew were also there.

"It's just a horrible, horrible shock on every level because on his show, there is a celebration of life and all different cultures," said CNN host Alisyn Camerota, recalling his recent visit on their show to promote Parts Unknown. "The idea that he was suffering somehow is really heartbreaking."

Camerota went on to call her colleague "reserved" and also praise him for being open about his history with drug addiction. "The idea that he was able to share some of his demons, that he fought drug addiction and that he fought heroin, everyone really appreciates. Because to know that someone went through it and came out the other side is really helpful. Obviously, I think all of us wish that we had known whatever was happening in the past days," she said.

Alongside bestselling books, Bourdain hosted the Food Network's A Cook's Tour and the Emmy-winning Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations for the Travel Channel, before moving to CNN.

Bourdain was also in a relationship with Italian actress and filmmaker Asia Argento, whom he met on Parts Unknown. He threw his support behind Argento when she came forward as one of the alleged victims of Harvey Weinstein, saying he was "proud and honored to know you" and that she had done "the hardest thing in the world."

Bourdain recently wrote in a June 2 column for The Hollywood Reporter about the "most intensely satisfying experience" of his professional life, which was working on Parts Unknown's Hong Kong episode that was directed by Argento.

The news comes days after fashion designer Kate Spade, 55, killed herself by hanging. The CDC recently released a report that suicide rates are up by 30 percent across the nation since 1999.

In addition to mourning Bourdain on social media early Friday, a number of stars urged awareness about depression and warning signs and advised anyone who needs help that they could call the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255.