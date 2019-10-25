Anthony Bourdain Doc in the Works From CNN, '20 Feet From Stardom' Director

The new documentary will profile the life and legacy of the celebrity chef and TV host.

A feature documentary about the late television star and chef Anthony Bourdain is in the works from Focus Features, CNN Films and HBO Max, to be directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville.

The director, who won the Academy Award for 20 Feet from Stardom and was also behind last year's doc breakout Won't You Be My Neighbor?, will also produce the feature via his Tremolo Productions banner. CNN Films and HBO Max will executive produce.

Focus Features will first release the documentary exclusively in theaters worldwide before the film premieres on television on CNN, and on streaming via HBO Max.

“Anthony Bourdain did more to help us understand each other than just about anyone in the history of television. He connected with people not in spite of his flaws, but because of them. To have the opportunity to tell his story is humbling. CNN is in the DNA of Tony's work, and the perfect partners in this journey. I'm thrilled to be reteaming with Focus Features after our journey on Won’t You Be My Neighbor?. I am also happy that HBO Max will make sure Tony's audience only continues to grow,” Neville said in a statement.

Bourdain carved a career as a chef, writer and host, documenting his travels on CNN series Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown, which won 12 Emmy awards over its five-year run, as well as a Peabody award. He was revered and renowned for his authentic approach to food, culture and travel.

Bourdain was found dead in a French hotel in June last year, and the cause of death was later confirmed to be suicide. His death sent a shockwave through the entertainment world, and renewed broader conversations around mental health.

“We are thrilled that Morgan will bring his singular voice to this film, revealing what we loved so much about Tony. Partnering with Focus Features and HBO Max ensures even more of Tony’s devoted fans will be able to celebrate him,” said CNN Films' Amy Entelis.

“Morgan is the top of the game when it comes to documentary filmmaking and we’re delighted to be working with him again on this project with our great collaborators at CNN Films and HBO Max,” added Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski.