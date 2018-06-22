Anthony Bourdain Had No Narcotics in His System When He Died

Bourdain's mother says she will get her first and only tattoo from her son's artist, which will say "Tony."

Anthony Bourdain had no narcotics in his system when he took his own life in France earlier this month, a French judicial official told The New York Times.

The celebrity chef, best-selling author and journalist was found lifeless in his hotel room June 8. He was 61.

His death was ruled a suicide by hanging.

Christian de Rocquigny, the local prosecutor in charge of the investigation, told the Times on Friday that Bourdain had no narcotics in his system at the time of his death, save for the trace of a nonnarcotic medicine in a therapeutic dose.

Bourdain was very open about his heavy drug use for many years of his life. He was a well-known bad boy who, in his 2000 memoir Kitchen Confidential, said he pretty much tried all mind-altering substances when he was a young up-and-coming chef in New York City.

His family told the Times there was no plan for a public memorial. Bourdain was cremated.

Bourdain's mother, a former editor at the Times, said she planned on getting a small tattoo on her wrist that reads "Tony." Telling the newspaper she was never a fan of her son's ink (of which he had plenty, including sleeves on both arms) she would get her first and only tattoo from his artist.