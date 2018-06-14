'Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown' Remaining Episodes Will Air on CNN

The network will air the cycle's final two episodes following the death of the Emmy-winning host, chef and best-selling author.

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown will finish out its current season after the death of its beloved host, Anthony Bourdain.

The network's award-winning original series is currently airing its 11th cycle, and the remaining two episodes will air as scheduled this Sunday and the following week on June 24, both at 9 p.m. The decision was announced by CNN and media reporter Brian Stelter in his "Reliable Sources" newsletter on Thursday.

After Bourdain's unexpected death on June 8, the network decided to air the previously scheduled Berlin episode the following Sunday. The episode capped a weekend of tributes and specials on Bourdain's home network. CNN will also re-air its "Remembering Anthony Bourdain" tribute on Sunday at 8 p.m.

The eight-episode season has followed Bourdain as he traveled the globe on food tours in Newfoundland, Uruguay, Armenia, Bhutan, Berlin, U.S. Cajun country and Hong Kong. The final two episodes feature Cajun Mardi Gras and Bhutan.

Netflix also announced that it would continue to stream Parts Unknown, extending the series beyond its June 16 deadline. In response to fan outcry in wake of Bourdain's death, the streaming giant said it had extended its agreement to keep the series on the service "for months to come."

CNNgo is also airing seasons 7 through 11.

Bourdain took his own life in France last week. The renowned chef and best-selling author was filming an upcoming episode of Parts Unknown when he was found unresponsive in his hotel room by friend and chef Eric Ripert. He was 61.